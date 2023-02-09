The Rotary Club of Smithers presents the Splash Park Initiative with a cheque for $16,000 from the proceeds of their 2022 Auction. (Photo from Facebook)

The Rotary Club of Smithers presents the Splash Park Initiative with a cheque for $16,000 from the proceeds of their 2022 Auction. (Photo from Facebook)

Rotary gives money to proposed splash pad project

Next steps for the project are the planning stage and getting a concept design prepared

The Rotary Club of Smithers has given the Splash Park Initiative a cheque for $16,000 from the proceeds of its 2022 auction.

“We are elated to receive such a generous donation from the Rotary, including donors and community members, to start the initiative,” said Kendra Papineau, one of the organizers of the initiative.

The Splash Park initiative, which would like to see a water park built in town, joined under the umbrella of the Skate Park Society last year.

She said the next steps for the project are truly diving into the planning stage and getting a concept design prepared.

“From there, we can build our budget, apply for additional funding through grants and sponsorship, then go through the motions of a community project such as community engagement and fundraisers,” she added.

The steering committee’s timing is perfect, as far as strategy goes, she said.

The Town of Smithers is currently in the process of completing a Parks Master Plan.

“We anticipate the community will reiterate the need for a spray park in the community through community engagement dialogues,” she said. “The important pieces for us, as a collective committee, is that the plan encompasses all ages, all nations, and [is] accessible.

“We want to ensure that we engage in impactful and meaningful consultation with appropriate community members to ensure inclusivity and diversity is appropriately represented. As Sheena [Miller, Chamber of Commerce manager] eloquently stated at the cheque presentation, we have no desire to accept a mid-range project… we are shooting for the stars and truly visualizing a community space that is safe and welcoming for all.”

The committee said ambitiously, they would love to see the project completed by the summer of 2024. However, they acknowledge there are challenges that can arise throughout the development process.

“We hope to have the design and planning part completed and ready to follow the Master Parks Plan release. The important component for us truly is the collaboration and community engagement piece,” said Papineau.

READ MORE:Smithers needs a splash pad

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Northwest B.C. MP steps into new deputy critic role for fisheries and oceans
Next story
B.C. needs to fill more than 1 million jobs within 10 years: report

Just Posted

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach, right, poses with party leader Jagmeet Singh at an NDP fundraiser event at the Highliner Hotel and Conference Centre in Prince Rupert Oct. 28. (Photo: Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
Northwest B.C. MP steps into new deputy critic role for fisheries and oceans

A mostly completed Woodworth Dam site on Oct. 17. The reservoir behind the dam structure needed to fill for water to flow over the dam before the city water supply could be reinstated to its primary source, which has now occurred, the City of Prince Rupert announced on Feb. 8. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
It’s dam time in Prince Rupert with Woodworth Lake water conversion

UNBC’s nursing program is expanding with a new location in Prince George (Submitted photo)
Two-year nursing program to start this fall in Prince George

About 60 people attended an open house to view details of a proposed coal mine in Telkwa. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Delays cause Telkwa Coal Ltd., to be assessed under new (2018) Environmental Assessment Act

Pop-up banner image