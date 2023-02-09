Rotary gives money to proposed splash pad project

Next steps for the project are the planning stage and getting a concept design prepared

The Rotary Club of Smithers presents the Splash Park Initiative with a cheque for $16,000 from the proceeds of their 2022 Auction. (Photo from Facebook)

The Rotary Club of Smithers has given the Splash Park Initiative a cheque for $16,000 from the proceeds of its 2022 auction.

“We are elated to receive such a generous donation from the Rotary, including donors and community members, to start the initiative,” said Kendra Papineau, one of the organizers of the initiative.

The Splash Park initiative, which would like to see a water park built in town, joined under the umbrella of the Skate Park Society last year.

She said the next steps for the project are truly diving into the planning stage and getting a concept design prepared.

“From there, we can build our budget, apply for additional funding through grants and sponsorship, then go through the motions of a community project such as community engagement and fundraisers,” she added.

The steering committee’s timing is perfect, as far as strategy goes, she said.

The Town of Smithers is currently in the process of completing a Parks Master Plan.

“We anticipate the community will reiterate the need for a spray park in the community through community engagement dialogues,” she said. “The important pieces for us, as a collective committee, is that the plan encompasses all ages, all nations, and [is] accessible.

“We want to ensure that we engage in impactful and meaningful consultation with appropriate community members to ensure inclusivity and diversity is appropriately represented. As Sheena [Miller, Chamber of Commerce manager] eloquently stated at the cheque presentation, we have no desire to accept a mid-range project… we are shooting for the stars and truly visualizing a community space that is safe and welcoming for all.”

The committee said ambitiously, they would love to see the project completed by the summer of 2024. However, they acknowledge there are challenges that can arise throughout the development process.

“We hope to have the design and planning part completed and ready to follow the Master Parks Plan release. The important component for us truly is the collaboration and community engagement piece,” said Papineau.

READ MORE:Smithers needs a splash pad

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.