Rotary adds Kindness Metre to Canadian Tire.

The Smithers Rotary Club with one of the Kindness Meters is set up. (Contributed photo)

The Smithers Rotary club will be raising funds for Cycle 16 in Rotary Square (by Subway), May 1 during the daytime.

“We will be out in the square so we can remain distanced, but we will be there rain or shine,” Joe Tennant, Rotary spokesperson said.

“Cycle 16 is a fantastic project for the whole community, so we are hoping people come out to support them.”

Along with this fundraising effort, the Rotary will be installing another Kindness Metre in Canadian Tire during the month of May.

“We are super stoked for these fundraising events. The Lucky Toonie 50/50 draw raises money for community projects and student bursaries,”

“We have enough numbers for 300 to 500 people to participate, and then the winner can pick up quite a nice jackpot. This week we are having a carry-over draw and the jackpot is growing, the draws are held during our regular meeting every two weeks.”

“With the Kindness Metres, all proceeds collected at the stores, (BV Wholesale, Safeway, and Canadian Tire) will be matched by Seabridge Gold, and monies will be given to the food bank.

“We know many people are having a hard time this year, so we have had to come up with some unique ideas to raise funds for the community. The Kindness Meters, are one of those ideas that I think is really cool.”



