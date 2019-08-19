Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rosemount diced chicken recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Symptoms of Listeria poisoning can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Rosemount brand cooked diced chicken meat is being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak that is also being investigated by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The suspect product was sold in most, and possibly all provinces, in 4.54 kg packages with a packdate of 01/21/19.

The CFIA says anyone who has the product should either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of Listeria poisoning can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

And in severe cases death can occur.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okanagan Lake
Next story
Dildo, N.L., warns against trespassing in excitement over Hollywood-like sign

Just Posted

Telkwa council cautiously vigilant on crime stats

Crime severity was up, but reporting changes may be the cause, mayor says

July 2019 for Smithers “almost record breaking” says climatologist

David Phillips could only find one year with both more total precipitation and number of wet days

All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province

Terrace-based driving school bridges gap in services for remote northwest B.C. communities

VIDEO and PHOTOS: Thursday at the Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival

A brass fanfare, Classics on Main and a family folk dance were among the events on Day 2 of the fest

Skeena Watershed reopened for recreational pink and coho

Four sections and tributaries remain closed

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan

Talk of climate change could be viewed as advocating against Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada

Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okanagan Lake

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning.

Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Some breweries turn to entrepreneurs looking to turn spent grain into treats for people and their pets

Most Read