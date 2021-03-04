Roof collapses on Smithers landmark

Smithers is in danger of losing a landmark.

The iconic Adam’s Igloo Wildlife Museum experienced a roof collapse Wednesday (March 3) causing extensive damage to both the building and the collection.

“The was/is devastating,” said Clint Moon, son of the owner Ted Moon. “I’m kind of speechless, feel so bad for my dad.”

Clint said he believed it was the weight of the snow on the roof that instigated the crash.

The building has been a roadside attraction between Smithers and Witset for decades and contained examples of dozens of species of northwestern B.C. animals and birds.

Clint did not know the value of the damage, but said the collection would be “insanely” expensive to replace.

Cleanup efforts are currently underway, the priority being to get the snow cleared out to prevent flooding of Ted’s taxidermy workshop underneath the museum before assessing whether the building can be saved.

More to come.

MORE NEWS: Rock Talk enjoys near record attendance despite going virtual



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter