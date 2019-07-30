B.C. president of Rogers Communications Rick Sellers alongside Nisga’a Lisims Government’s president Eva Clayton announced a joint partnership in providing cellular service in the four villages during a meeting in Gitlax̱t’aamiks on July 29. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

Rogers partners with Nisga’a Nation to provide cellular service in the Nass

All four villages are now officially connected

Rogers Communications has partnered with the Nisga’a Nation to provide cellular service in the Nass Valley.

Rick Sellers, B.C. president of Rogers Communications made the announcement alongside Nisga’a Lisims Government’s president Eva Clayton that they have concluded their LTE network expansion at a meeting in Gitlaxt’aamiks on July 29.

“To be able to have connectivity is something we take for granted in an urban city and understanding how remote some of these communities out really gives us thrills and excitement to be able to play our part [to help],” says Sellers.

“Being able to connect four communities to help residents stay connected with their families, their friends, for visitors, emergency services and we also know that [it will] bring economy and business into the area.”

READ MORE: New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Five network sites have been constructed and funded by the Nisga’a Nation throughout the past year. The sites are operated by Rogers to connect 1,200 residents in Gitlaxt’aamiks, Gitwinksihlkw, Laxgalts’ap, and Gingolx. This does not include highway coverage between the villages.

Clayton says this project has been in the works since its previous government and is glad to finally see it through.

“It means so much for the Nisga’a Nation to be connected to the world, there’s so much possibility when being connected,” she says. “I’ve been hearing good stories from our citizens looking at what they can do, the opportunities that they can do with cellular activity within the Nass.”

READ MORE: Nisga’a childcare centre to open in the Nass Valley

The partnership follows Rogers’ plan to improve network coverage in rural, remote and northern areas across Canada. This year, $100 million was invested towards the next five years to connect over 1,000 km of unserved highway corridors with LTE wireless service and to better serve communities.

NLG partnered with the All Nations Trust Company’s Pathway to Technology program to partially fund the project.

Previous story
VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.
Next story
Attempts to disentangle humpback off north Vancouver Island fail

Just Posted

Gitxsan salmon crisis team appeals for collaboration

Nation calls for extensive conservation measures that go beyond fishing closures

Onward Smithers

Kudos to all the people who make the Bulkley Valley such a great place to live

PHOTOS: BV Pool Legendary Waterfight

Kids face off against firefighters in the Bulkley Valley Regional Poll annual event

Town gives update on Active Transportation Plan

The report found convenience, connectivity and safety as three issues residents wanted addressed.

COLUMN: Stats may not be perfect, but are a starting point

Thom discusses the 2018 30 per cent jump in the Smithers crime severity index

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Watchdog investigates video of Vancouver cop firing beanbag rounds at man on sidewalk

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

B.C. Conservation Service defends three arrests as officers shoot problem bears

Three people charged under BC Wildlife Act in Coquitlam

College orders ‘significant’ review of chiropractic treatment in B.C. for kids under 10

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April

Most Read