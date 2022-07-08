BC Ferries is warning customers it is experiencing issues with credit and debit transaction onboard its vessels and at many of its terminals Friday due to the nationwide Rogers outage. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries is warning customers it is experiencing issues with credit and debit transaction onboard its vessels and at many of its terminals Friday due to the nationwide Rogers outage. (Black Press Media file photo)

Rogers outage affecting use of debit, debit credit cards at BC Ferries terminals, on vessels

Ferry operator among many experiencing service interruption due to nationwide outage

BC Ferries is warning customers debit and debit credit card payment services at many of its terminals and on board its ships are down due to the wide-spread Rogers network outages.

The ferry operator alerted its customers of the impact by tweet just after 9:30 a.m. Friday (July 8), and said it will be providing updates on the situation through social media.

In a news release published at 11:45 a.m., the company clarified credit card transactions are not currently affected, and the impact is limited to Canadian debit cards and Canadian debit credit cards.

Customers are being encouraged to carry cash if they do not have a credit card. Prepaid bookings by credit card can be made by phoning the customer service centre at 1-888-223-3779.

Rogers users across the country are struggling to make calls or log on to the Internet Friday. The company said in a tweet it is aware of the issues, and is working to resolve them “as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: Rogers/Fido customers without cell service, internet in widespread network outage

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryTransportation

Previous story
Man who murdered Maple Ridge mother in 2002 gets day parole
Next story
‘Year of love and rage’: Grieving B.C. moms rally on anniversary of police shooting

Just Posted

The Snowbirds are the military aerobatics flight demonstration team of the Royal Canadian Air Force. (Submitted photo)
Northwest Regional Airshow back after 2 decades

A home was evacuated on McConnell Crescent due to bank erosion and landslides. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Terrace home evacuated due to land erosion

Cato Monteith took this photo of a lightning strike during a storm over the community of Barriere on Tuesday, June 28. (Cato Montieth photo)
Severe thunderstorm warning in place for parts of B.C.

A photo from Nov. 2021, when the RCMP were deployed at Morice Forest Service Road. The Crown counsel will be pursuing criminal charges against 19 of the 27 arrested from the site. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)
Key leader of Coastal GasLink pipeline opposition charged with criminal contempt