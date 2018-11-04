Rockslide closes section of Highway 16

An assessment of the situation is currently in progress

A rockslide 10 kilometres west of Terrace has closed Highway 16 between Shames Mountain Road and Gagnon Road. (Facebook photo)

Highway 16 is closed between Shames Mountain Road and Gagnon Road due to a rockslide 10 kilometres west of Terrace.

Stay tuned, updates to follow.

READ MORE: Most Highway 16 closures for avalanches in years after multiple dumps of snow

READ MORE: Highway 16 widening near Prince George complete



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter