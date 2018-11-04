A rockslide 10 kilometres west of Terrace has closed Highway 16 between Shames Mountain Road and Gagnon Road. (Facebook photo)

Rockslide closes section of Highway 16

An assessment of the situation is currently in progress

Highway 16 is closed between Shames Mountain Road and Gagnon Road due to a rockslide 10 kilometres west of Terrace.

Stay tuned, updates to follow.

