Road closure on Babine Lake Road, detour through Granisle

Babine Lake Road is washed out at 30 km near Smithers. Detour is available through Granisle. See DriveBC for more details. (Facebook photo)

Bridge washed out at 30 km on Babine Lake Road, near Smithers

There is a detour utilizing the Granisle Connector – coming off the Babine Lake Road at kilometer 45 and coming out on Highway 118 in Granisle.

Continue down to Topley to reach Highway 16. The detour for the washout on Babine Lake road has been marked out with signs.

