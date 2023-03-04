Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the dead body located in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary School. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the dead body located in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary School. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Deceased middle-aged man found near Maple Ridge school

Ridge Meadows RCMP and IHIT are currently investigating ‘suspicious’ death

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a deceased middle-aged man found in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that at approximately 7:30 a.m., the RCMP was alerted about a body located in the parking lot near the 21800-block of 122 Avenue.

“The cause of death is currently unknown however it is being considered suspicious in nature and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are currently being deployed to Maple Ridge to take over continuity of the investigation,” said Klaussner.

She also explained that there is a possible secondary scene near Acadia Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, but police are not yet sure if the two areas are related.

“Police understand that the public will be concerned due to the proximity to the school,” said Klaussner. “When we have more information to provide to the public we will do so in a timely manner as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or through email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsMaple RidgePoliceRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province looks at avalanche control along Coquihalla after heavy snowfall shutters highway
Next story
B.C. firefighter competes in World’s Strongest Firefighter Contest

Just Posted

Smithers council is looking for feedback on possible changes being made to a bylaw including adding temporary overnight sheltering locations to local parks. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Town seeking public comment on changes to parks bylaw

Northern Lights Shelter owner Angelika Langen. (John Marriott photo)
Rewilding grizzlies: New documentary filmed in Smithers airs tonight (March 3)

A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Nechako Lakes MLA says poll backs an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

AFFNO was in Kitimat for the Franco-fun Festival handing out ‘Tire sur la Neige’ on Feb. 26, 2023 (Photo: Hunter Wild/The Northern Sentinel).
Francophone festival bringing sweet treats to Smithers’ ski hill