Rezoning for highway mini storage passes 1st and 2nd readings

80 to 100 units proposed for the property beside the old KFC site

Smithers council has taken the first step toward allowing mini storage units along the highway in town.

At its April 27 meeting council passed the First and Second Reading for a zoning amendment with Coun. Greg Brown and Mayor Gladys Atrill opposed.

Earlier in the meeting, Christopher Fitzpatrick, co-owner of Stash Spot Storage, spoke on behalf of the owners to explain the project.

The request is for rezoning of the four lots located at 4351 Highway 16 (next to the former KFC building) and inclusion of the term “mini-storage” to the warehouse definition that exists under the C-3 (Highway Commercial) zoning

The proposal is for six buildings that would have approximately 80 to 100 units available for storage and measure approximately 20-feet wide by 100-feet long. All six buildings would be connected together by a connector roof-line, helping the owners to comply with the Town’s alpine theme requirement.

Mayor Atrill said she did not think mini storage was a proper use for these particular lots.

“I think mini storage at that particular property isn’t the right thing, it’s not the right zone,” Atrill said. Brown agreed.

The other councillors approved the readings of the bylaw with the caveat they want to see pleasing building designs considering the units will be in a location that will be the first thing motorists see when they enter the town.

The next step in the process is to schedule a public hearing on the issue for a future date to allow input from the public.