Willow hinged to promote new growth and restore moose habitat. (Contributed photo)

Willow hinged to promote new growth and restore moose habitat. (Contributed photo)

Restoration of moose habitat underway near Smithers landing

The 240-hectare project is just the beginning says BV Rod and Gun Club president

A collaboration of a number of groups in the region is in the process of restoring moose habitat in the Babine Lake area.

The Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club (BVRGC) had originally applied to the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund (HCTF) three years ago for a grant that would fund hinging and felling of old willow to make room for new growth.

That application was turned down because it did not meet the scientific requirements of the Trust and environment ministry, said Dave Hooper BVRGC president. The gun club went back to the drawing board, reapplied and is expecting an answer soon.

In the meantime, the idea spawned cooperation between the club, FLNRO (forests ministry), SERNBC (Society for Ecosystem Restoration in Northern BC), Wildlife For Tomorrow and Babine Lake Nation and work got underway this winter clearing approximately 240 hectares near Smithers Landing.

READ MORE: BV Gun Club responds to federal gun ban

The $62,000 for that work came from the HCTF through SERNBC, which contracted Babine Lake Nation’s forestry department to head up the project, Hooper said.

“What we do, is we go in and we take about 60 per cent of that old willow growth and fall it to create new sprouts and we leave about 40 per cent for the birds for nesting,” he explained.

They also had a meeting recently the BC Wildfire Service following a suggestion from FLNRO ecosystems biologist Tobi Anaka that the service could be a source of manpower when the larger project gets going.

Hooper said there may be up to 60 people available to help out.

The project also dovetails nicely with BC Wildfire’s risk mitigation mandate.

“It’s going to create a lot of greenery and anytime you create a lot of greenery, it definitely creates a fire block,” Hooper said. “It will definitely help, but that wasn’t our main objective.

“Our main objective was to recover our moose populations. This is still a work in progress for our feeling is we have a ways to go to fulfil the demand and the carrying capacity that is out there. Nevertheless we have undertaken the task to improve and restore habitat that hopefully will give moose more security by selecting best areas to achieve our goals to help build the moose population.”

The SRGC is hoping if their funding is approved they will be able to restore approximately 800 hectares in areas of Fort Babine and Granisle.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Smithers Weekly Police Blotter: Feb 12 – 19

Smithers RCMP open 83 new files including 15 property crime cases

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

(Black Press file photo)
Charges laid against two suspects in pre-Christmas home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being bear-sprayed in the face Dec. 18, 2020

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx over the weekend of Feb. 20-22, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Junction of Highways 16 and 37 Sunday morning. (Drive BC traffic cam image)
Drive BC reports hazardous road conditions throughout northwest

Advisories include road closure of Hwy 37 for high avalanche risk near Bob Quinn

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

Victoria police are investigating after the head of Beacon Hill Park’s Queen Elizabeth II statue was removed. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The head has not been recovered

“Support your city” reads a piece of graffiti outside the Ministry of Finance office. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Slew of anti-bylaw graffiti ‘unacceptable’ says Victoria mayor, police

Downtown businesses, bylaw office and Ministry of Finance vandalized Wednesday morning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Vaccinating essential workers before seniors in B.C. could save lives: experts

A new study says the switch could also save up to $230 million in provincial health-care costs

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)
Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Most Read