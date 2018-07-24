Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

The Fernie Memorial Arena remained locked down while the investigation continued, January 2018. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

It’s been 10 months since the ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena cost three workers their lives, with little news as to what actually happened that day.

Three workers, 59-year-old Wayne Hornquist, 52-year-old Lloyd Smith and 46-year-old Jason Podloski were killed after being exposed to ammonia on October 17, 2017.

READ MORE: Three deaths confirmed at Fernie Memorial Arena

READ MORE: Hundreds attend community memorial for ammonia leak victims

Technical Safety BC, formerly the BC Safety Authority, is set to host a news conference in Vancouver on Wednesday to release its report into the incident, including key findings on contributing factors and recommendations to prevent similar incidents.

The Free Press team will have a reporter going live on Facebook to broadcast the news conference at 11 a.m. MDT, 10 a.m. PT.



editor@thefreepress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter