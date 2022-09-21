Report on B.C. prolific offenders recommends focus on mental health, addictions supports

The authors of a government-commissioned report into prolific offenders in B.C. are calling for a far greater focus on mental health and substance use supports.

Retired police chief Doug LePard and Simon Fraser University criminologist Amanda Butler released the executive summary and recommendations of their investigation on Wednesday (Sept. 21). The two were tasked by the province in May with exploring solutions to prolific offenders – people who repeatedly commit crimes despite judge ordered conditions or time spent in jail.

In their four months of consultations and research, LePard and Butler said a few things became clear to them: a small group of repeat offenders are responsible for much of the concerning crime in communities, those people are allowed to continue to offend because of recent federal changes that encourage releasing people with bail conditions rather than holding them in jail, and that an extreme investment in mental health and complex long-term care is required to solve things.

The initial report, which comes ahead of a 150-page one expected to be released later this month, offers up 28 sweeping recommendations aimed at coordinating responses between health and justice agencies.

Province makes three commitments off the bat

On Wednesday, the province committed to acting immediately on three of them. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth promised they will bring back the prolific offender management program, which was scrapped in 2012, create a dedicated provincial committee, and fund a pilot program in Prince George’s Indigenous Justice Centre to address reoffending among First Nations people.

Specialized facilities for different types of offenders

The recommendations LePard and Butler emphasize include the creation of three different types of facilities or units: crisis response and stabilization units where current, past or possible future offenders can access high-quality mental health and substance use care, either by walk-in or by transportation by ambulance, fire or police; low secure units for people who are at a serious risk of violence and require specialized, long-term supports; and, custom-built therapeutically-designed units for incarcerated people with chronic or acute mental health needs, separate from the general prison population.

The low secure units would be particularly important to get violent prolific offenders off the streets, Butler explained during a media briefing on the recommendations Wednesday. Accused offenders with serious mental disorders could be committed to such facilities under the mental health act, where they would be provided with expert treatment and care with security measures in place.

“These units should be designed to provide intensive rehabilitation as well as social, housing, education, and employment services,” the report reads. It adds the units should only be used if all other voluntary options have been exhausted.

More mental-health first investments

Butler and LePard further recommend a greater investment in civilian-led mental health crisis response teams, as an alternative to police, dedicated forensic psychiatric nurses at each provincial court to assess clients and recommend diversion opportunities, and expanded programs for people with acquired brain injuries and developmental disabilities.

More to come.

