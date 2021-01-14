Repen seeks intervenor status in upcoming ICBC rate application

Former provincial election candidate

Former Telkwa mayor and provincial election candidate Darcy Repen is hoping to take his fight against disparity in rural-urban ICBC rates to the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC).

Repen has long suspected rural rate payers are being overcharged on premiums compared to compensation received in claims settlements.

In 2019 and 2020, Repen launched a Freedom of Information (FOI) campaigns enlisting other area residents to submit FOI requests to the provincial insurer on a postal code by postal code basis.

This was to get around the prohibitive costs of filing for all postal codes simultaneously.

The results, which covered approximately 500,000 rural residents and more than 1 million urban residents, confirmed the rural-urban disparity, he said.

“The reports reinforced the results of the first FOI campaign, demonstrating conclusively that rural policyholders are paying over 40 per cent more than urban customers per dollar received in claims settlements,” he said in an emailed update to supporters of his campaign.

He added he has submitted an FOI request for data from all postal codes in the province asking for fees to be waived based on a Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) resolution passed at the 2020 conference calling for ICBC to release the data.

He has applied for intervenor status in the upcoming rate application.

ICBC has, in fact, applied for a 15 per cent decrease in rates made possible by legislation passed by the previous NDP government that removes most of the legal fees associated with the formerly litigation-based claims system.

ICBC claims this will save all drivers 20 per cent on average on their auto insurance, which will take effect May 1 if the rate application is approved by BCUC.

While Repen acknowledges those savings, it does not address the rural-urban disparity and he intends to bring this up in the upcoming BCUC hearings.

“I have the support of an experienced intervenor and retired senior government bureaucrat, who will be guiding me through the process,” he said.

“I believe this may be our best chance to force ICBC to correct this unfair burden on BC’s rural drivers and families.”

Repen said he was disappointed he was not able to get any support or even a clear explanation from former Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson.

He may have an ally, though, in the current MLA. Nathan Cullen said fairness in the system is something he is willing to investigate.

“That’s something I’m curious to look at and start to break down the numbers and how the policies are and what the rationalizations are coming for the corp,” he said.

“It’s something I want to take a deeper look on, for sure.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CEO of air traffic controller Nav Canada cites ‘staggering’ drop in flights in 2020

Just Posted

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada sits ready for use at The Michener Institute in Toronto on December 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
Lake Babine Nation to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine to arrive within next two weeks for elders 65+

The first of two massive turbines headed from Prince Rupert for the Site C Dam near Fort St. John on Jan 10. (Photo: Supplied by Tasha McKenzie)
Massive turbines begin trek across Northwestern B.C.

Hydro-Electric turbines headed from Prince Rupert to Site C Dam week of Jan. 10 to 14

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Smithers vaccination program to begin next week

Smithers mayor reports to council BVDH will be getting the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Cedar Valley Lodge, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat. The most recent outbreak among workers at the project site was just declared over. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Second COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site declared over

The outbreak was first declared on Dec. 16, 2020

Jan. 9 protesters gather at the Rail Car in Smithers (Deb Meissner photo)
Protesters once again gather in downtown Smithers opposing COVID-19 restrictions

This is the second rally in Smithers in the past two months

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan
Boeser scores 2, Vancouver Canucks dump Edmonton 5-3 in NHL season opener

Rookie Nils Hoglander nets first career goal in win over Oilers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Proud Boys confrontation was wake-up call about military racism, hate: Defence chief

The military has established new rules around hateful misconduct over the past year

A nurse prepares to give the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Experts say stretching out time between COVID-19 vaccine doses in Alberta reasonable

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s label says doses should be given 21 days apart and Moderna’s calls for a 28-day gap

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

Most Read