Remembrance Day celebrations go virtual this year on Facebook live

The Smithers Legion is limiting wreaths and asking the public to place them between 12 and 2 p.m.

As with most events this year, Remembrance Day will have a different approach to the traditional ceremonies.

Most notably, locally, there will be no parade in Smithers this year.

There will be a number of local options for valley residents, however.

The Smithers branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will be holding an Order of Service, which will be live-streamed on the Interior News Facebook page.

The Legion is encouraging people to place memorial wreaths at the cenotaph, but are asking members of the public to do so between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., after the live-stream is concluded.

They are limiting the number of wreaths placed this year, however. If people want to place a wreath, they can be picked up at the Legion on November 6 and 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vina Olynyk, host of CICK’s Spice of Life show, is also airing a special Remembrance Day program at 11 a.m.

“To honour all who have served here and abroad and those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who serve now, like my firstborn,” she said. “We will remember them.”

Of course, the National Ceremony from the War Memorial in Ottawa, will be also be broadcast live on Facebook and on CBC television.

“The importance of a live ceremony honouring our Veterans and their sacrifices is considered paramount by the Legion, especially during the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War,” said Danny Martin, National Ceremony director.

“At a time when we have all been isolated for months by the pandemic, ensuring the symbolism of the Legion and community leaders paying homage to our Veterans is more important than ever.”

Meanwhile, the Telkwa Seniors’ Society, the group that usually hosts a service, recently told the Village of Telkwa that it will not be this year.

In a letter to Telkwa council, secretary Patti Kryklywyj, wrote that the centre can’t safely hold the number of people who normally attend the Remembrance Day service.

At Telkwa council’s last regular meeting, councillors called the move ‘disappointing’ and ‘unfortunate.’

“Maybe we can sit down and figure out something, do something…some place in the village, keeping COVID in mind,” suggested Mayor Brad Layton.

Council agreed to brainstorm some ideas before the next regular meeting scheduled for Oct. 27.

-with files from Marisca Bakker and Thom Barker

