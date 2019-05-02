Religious superiors to get training on nun sexual abuse cases

There has been a louder cry for action in recent months

Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The head of the international umbrella group of nuns says religious sisters are increasingly speaking out about sexual and other forms of abuse by clergy and says their superiors must be better trained to understand the problem and respond.

Sister Carmen Sammut said Thursday that religious superiors must become more at ease speaking about abuse so that the sisters under their care are comfortable bringing cases to their attention. She said training courses are underway or planned.

Sammut spoke with reporters Thursday ahead of the triennial assembly next week of the International Union of Superiors General, the umbrella group of women religious superiors representing more than 450,000 religious sisters throughout the world.

She said the issue of abuse of nuns will be raised in unofficial sessions.

The Associated Press

