Regional district warns of flood risk for Bulkley River

Residents are cautioned to limit recreation; protect homes with sandbags

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) is warning of a flood risk in low-lying areas adjacent to the Bulkley River and associated tributaries.

In a Hazard Notice issued this afternoon, the RDBN said the affected area is Smithers Electoral Area A.

“It is recommended that residents exercise extreme caution or limit recreation near and around the river at this time,” the notice stated.

The regional district is also offering support to residents in the form of: sand and sandbags to protect primary residences; portable lavatories; and accommodations should a residence become unsafe to stay in.

The RDBN can be reached at 1-800-320-3339 Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours contact Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456for non-medical, non-RCMP emergencies.

