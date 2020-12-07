Regional district sets date for Hazelton area zoning amendment engagement sessions

Community members can call in to the ‘informal discussion’ Dec. 16

Members of the Hazelton community will have an opportunity to learn more on Dec. 16 about proposed zoning amendments for Two Mile and South Hazelton which would would clarify language in the existing bylaws to explicitly state that campers, recreational vehicles and park model trailers are not “dwellings.”

The amendments were given first and second reading by the the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine’s board on Sept. 25, 2020 and were the subject of a public hearing held on Oct. 20 at the Erwin Stege Community Centre in New Hazelton. A second public hearing is set for Jan. 14, 2021.

A strong public response at the initial public hearing prompted the regional district to delay the third reading and adoption of the changes, and schedule two “virtual engagement sessions,” set for 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 16 via phone conference.

“These virtual sessions are an attempt to have an informal discussion prior to the public hearing and answer any questions that the community has with respect to these bylaw amendments,” stated a Dec. 7 Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine (RDKS) media release.

The RDKS has also scheduled a second public hearing on Jan. 14, 2021.

Community members can call in to the virtual engagement sessions at (833) 483-3957. The phone conference I.D. is 554-759-054#

