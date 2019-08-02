The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) is offering residents a chance to win a start-up business prize package including cash, business support and newspaper/radio advertising. (File photo)

Regional District holds annual grant contest for local startups

RDBN is accepting applications until Sept. 10

Even Google started in a garage.

If you’re thinking of starting a small business in the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) then an annual grant application launched by the district could be right up your alley.

The RDBN Start-up Business Contest is an annual competition which gives new or prospective business owners across the region a chance to win a prize consisting of a mix of advertising, accounting, website and business services.

“The competition is for new, independent ideas which have potential to develop into a viable business,” the rules read.

The RDBN is accepting applications until Sept. 10.

Entries must either be from a proposed business that would be ready to begin start-up within six months of the contest closing or existing businesses that have not been in operation longer than two years from the start of the contest.

Existing businesses open for more than two years from the start of the contest with plans to diversify within six months of the contest’s closing are also allowed to enter.

Following submissions, a selection panel will review the entries and select five finalists to be announced Sept. 28.

After finalists have been selected, they will each be able to present a three-minute pitch about their start-up proposal at the district’s regional business forum, scheduled for Oct. 22-23.

The winner will be selected at the forum’s gala dinner on Oct. 22.

In the RDBN’s 2017 installment of the competition, Amelia Mattson and Ryan Coltura of Smithers won more than $15,000 in service and supplies for their children’s clothing store startup, Pitter Patter Boutique.

A list of what areas in the province can participate in the contest and more information on submissions is available on the RDBN website.


