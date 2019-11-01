The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako’s (RDBN) headquarters, located in Burns Lake. In an Oct. 28 media release the RDBN said it is looking for public input into better understanding the parks and outdoor recreation needs of individuals living in rural areas within the district. (File photo)

Regional District asking for public input on parks and outdoor recreation survey

The study will provide the Regional District with insight on meeting rural outdoor recreation needs

From mothers to mountaineers, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) wants to hear from you.

In an Oct. 28 media release the regional district said that it is looking for public input into better understanding the parks and outdoor recreation needs of individuals living in rural areas within the district.

While the RDBN does support a variety of non-profit societies that operate recreation assets in the region, the release notes that the regional district does not formally provide parks and outdoor recreation services in these areas.

READ MORE: RDBN nixes pipeline camp build permit bid

“Across the electoral areas of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, parks and outdoor recreation opportunities contribute to overall quality of life, community health, individual well-being, tourism and the economy.”

Consequently, this fall the RDBN is asking the public to complete to complete an online survey looking at what park and outdoor recreation needs and opportunities are most important to them.

The survey runs from Oct. 28 to Nov. 18, 2019 and will provide the Regional District with options on how to meet rural park and outdoor recreation needs as well as provide a recommended service delivery model to inform future decisions.

READ MORE: RDBN reverses decision, approves Huckleberry camp permit

“The Regional District Board looks forward to understanding the demand for recreation services in the rural area, and how services can be better supported, improved and funded in the most efficient and effective manner possible,” said RDBN Board Chair Gerry Thiessen.

The RDBN will share key findings from the survey and interviews with volunteer recreation organizations through a series of public open house sessions in late January and early February 2020.

Interested in taking the survey? It can be found at the RDBN’s website at rdbn.bc.ca/recreation.

The RDBN encompasses just over 73,000 square kilometres of the Bulkley Valley, the northern part of the Nechako Country and the Omineca Country, including portions of the Hazelton Mountains and Omineca Mountains in the west and north.

As of the 2016 census, the population was 37,896.


