Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

  • Aug. 16, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

With fires raging across the province, the Canadian Red Cross is launching an appeal for donations to help people impacted by this summer’s wildfires now and in the weeks and months ahead.

“More than 3,000 people have already been evacuated from their homes this summer and there continues to be more than 560 wildfires burning across the province,” said Kimberley Nemrava, Canadian Red Cross Vice-President, British Columbia and Yukon.

“With the donations from generous Canadians, the Red Cross will help ensure people are cared for now and as they start their recovery.”

READ MORE: ‘There’s been a lot of devastation:’ man whose family lost homes in B.C. fire

The Canadian Red Cross works alongside the province, local authorities, and First Nations leadership to plan how to help those affected by the wildfires.

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by the BC fires can do so online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111.

