Red Cross distributing cleanup kits south of Burns Lake

The kits are being distributed at the Grassy Plains Hall

The Canadian Red Cross is distributing cleanup kits on the Southside to support residents who are returning home after being evacuated for several weeks.

The approximately 500 cleanup kits are being distributed at the Grassy Plains Hall starting today.

The cleanup kits include items such as brooms, gloves and sponges, as well as products specifically designed to clean up damage caused by smoke.

“Often times there will be damage left behind, so it’s important that people have the proper supplies so they’re able to safely clean up their properties after a very difficult summer,” said Andrew Hopkins, a spokesperson for the Red Cross.

In addition, the Red Cross team is meeting with residents affected by evacuation orders to discuss their needs at the Southside Health and Wellness Centre.

“We will go through all of those people’s needs as they come in and hopefully help them to find ways to meet those needs,” explained Hopkins. “Support is available for basic needs – food, clothing and medical needs – that people may have as a result of having been evacuated, and also what they may need when they’re returning home.”

The Red Cross team will be meeting residents today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195.

