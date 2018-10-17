The Telkwa River fills up as BC Hydro crews re-enforce the tower this spring after it nearly collapsed in 2017. The lines it carries supply power to much of the Northwest. River levels have dropped flood to drought (BC Hydro photo)

Record low river levels recorded

Bulkley, Telkwa, Skeena River stations record their lowest historical levels.

There are record low river levels recorded on the Bulkley River.

Despite a rainy start to October, lower-than-normal streamflows are causing the B.C. government to increase drought restrictions in northern parts of the province.

The station near Smithers has the level as of Sunday at 2.76 metres. The historic minimum level was 3.06 metres. The normal level for this time of year is 3.29 metres, more than half a metre higher than it is now.

The Quick station was at 0.17 metres Sunday. The old minimum level measured by the Province was 0.41 metres. The normal level is 0.57.

And it’s not just the Bulkley: the Telkwa River below Tsai Creek is at 0.53 m. It should be at 0.78 m, and the previous historical low was 0.63 m.

The Skeena River at the Glen Vowell station is at 0.92 m. It should be at 1.89 m, almost a full metre higher. The previous historical minimum was 1.22 m.

The Kispiox River near Hazelton is at 1.03 m, below the historical minimum of 1.05 m and the normal of 1.28 m.

The Northwest, Upper Fraser West, Middle Fraser and the Central Coast regions are all currently at drought Level 3. The Stikine and Skeena-Nass regions — which include Smithers and the Hazeltons — remain at the most extremely dry drought Level 4.

The Upper Fraser East, Nechako and Peace regions are being elevated from drought Level 2 to drought Level 3, which is classified as very dry, according to a statement from the Province last Tuesday.

Level 3 drought conditions call for voluntary water-use reductions from surface-water and groundwater users, including municipal, agricultural and industrial users. At level 4, if voluntary reductions of water use are not sufficient to maintain flows above critical levels, the ministry may consider regulating water usage under the Water Sustainability Act.

Specific actions could include the temporary suspension of water licences or short-term water approvals to restore flows to minimum critical levels in the affected streams.

If freeze-up in these regions occurs before streams, soil moisture and groundwater levels recharge, there is a risk of drought continuing into next year, the Province said.

While cooler weather in these regions has improved stream temperatures and reduced stress on fish populations, very low streamflows can cause fish stranding. Conditions could hinder salmon and bull trout from reaching spawning locations.

Water users on all streams are reminded to ensure that water intakes are screened to Fisheries and Oceans Canada standards to prevent fish from being pulled into water systems as water levels drop.

