Record Bulkley River flooding forecast

Warm weather with very high snowpacks have models showing a one-in-100-year flood.

With very warm weather on the way, flooding is forecast to get worse — a lot worse.

Data from the B.C. River Forecast Centre suggest the Bulkley River may rise to one-in-100 year levels by mid next week. The current forecast suggests the river may dip before rising to record-setting levels.

The forecast highs in the low to mid-20s are causing very high levels of snowpack to melt and run into tributaries feeding the river.

The highest levels are expected in Smithers and Quick. Houston is expected to peak at 20-year levels.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has the Ebenezer area under evacuation alert. Residents are asked to be prepared on very short notice.

The Town of Smithers has closed the Perimeter Trail by Riverside Campground, the Fall Fairgrounds, the 2100 block of Riverside Drive, and the 2100 block of Main Street.

More information is available at gov.bc.ca/riverforecast.

More to come from a conference with the Forecast Centre and Emergency Management BC.

River Forecast Centre chart

Smithers Fall Fairgrounds flooding. (Chris Gareau photo)

Bulkley River laps up against the dike at Ebenezer Flats. (Eric Becker photo)

Smithers Fall Fairgrounds is closed with encroaching Bulkley River. (Eric Becker photo)

High Bulkley River in Telkwa. (Eric Becker photo)

Smithers Perimeter Trail flooding by Riverside Park. (Contributed photo)