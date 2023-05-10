Real estate sales dip in Smithers area for Q1 2023

80 properties on market at end of March compared to 33 in 2022

Real estate sales in Smithers and area dropped for the first three months of 2023. (File photo)

Real estate sales through the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in the Smithers area dipped dramatically for the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2022, show figures released by the BC Northern Real Estate Board.

Smithers area real estate agents reported 24 sales with a value of $11.9 million to March 31st, 2023 compared to 30 for $14.9 million last year.

In addition to the 10 single-family homes that sold, six homes on acreages, and two manufactured homes in parks changed hands this year.

Even more dramatic than the downturn in sales, however, was the uptick in listed property. At the end of the first quarter of 2o22, there were 33 properties of all types available for purchase through the MLS in the Smithers area. This year that number was 80.

Meanwhile, Terrace went from 79 properties selling in the first quarter of 2022 to 48 for the first quarter of this year.

A decline in sales values followed at $19.3 million for January to March this year compared to $32.9 million for the same period in 2022.

Of those 48 sales of all kinds in the first quarter of this year, 28 were single-family homes, six were manufactured homes in mobile home parks and two were manufactured homes on their own properties.

That compares to 41 single-family homes, three manufactured homes in parks and three manufactured homes on their own properties selling from January to March 2022.

Average prices followed suit from $482,701 for the 41 houses that sold from January to March in 2022 to $465,944 this January to March.

Still, this year’s figure remains higher than the $439,154 average price for the 33 single-family homes that sold in the first quarter of 2021 and substantially higher than the average $346,886 sales price of the 29 single-family homes that sold for the first three months of 2020.

While sales may have dropped, the number of people seeking to sell properties of all kinds has increased. As of the end of March, there were 184 listings through the Multiple Listing Service compared to 55 at the end of March 2022.

Smithers and Terrace were not alone in recording sales declines as volumes dropped across the north.

The BC Northern Real Estate Board listed 726 sales of all kinds for the first quarter of this year compared to 1,257 sales for January to March 2022.

Sales prices have also dropped by 5.7 per cent for the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022.

The real estate board did note that sales have been dipping for about a year now and that mortgage rates remain high but cited no other specific reasons.

But in its commentary attached to the sales figures for the first three months of this year, the board did point to continued high employment rates.

– With files from Thom Barker