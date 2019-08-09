RDKS awarded $125K for Upper Skeena Rec Centre

NDIT grant represents a quarter of the $500,000 given to four northern B.C. projects

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine (RDKS) received a major boost from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) for the new Upper Skeena Recreation Centre in Hazelton.

The NDIT announced $125,000 for the RDKS to outfit the new centre with bleachers, bench seating, and other equipment.

The scope of the $21.4 million project had grown substantially from the original plan with the expansion of amenities and services to create a new leisure centre. Ron Poole, RDKS chief administrative officer, says crews are hoping to officially open the centre this fall.

The funds approved for RDKS represent a quarter of the $500,000 given to four northern B.C. projects recently through NDIT’s Economic Diversification Infrastructure Program.

The Williams Lake Indian Band received nearly $76,760 for renovations to the Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium, including new flooring, air conditioning, kitchen equipment and bathroom fixtures.

The Metlakatla First Nation will use over $79,000 to make repairs to the Metlakatla Wilderness Trail, which was closed in 2015 after a severe storm.

The North Peace Airport Society received $250,000 for a rehabilitation project for one of the airport’s two runways.

