Inside photo of the new Upper Skeena Rec Centre during construction in June 2018. (Black Press file photo)

RDKS awarded $125K for Upper Skeena Rec Centre

NDIT grant represents a quarter of the $500,000 given to four northern B.C. projects

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine (RDKS) received a major boost from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) for the new Upper Skeena Recreation Centre in Hazelton.

The NDIT announced $125,000 for the RDKS to outfit the new centre with bleachers, bench seating, and other equipment.

The scope of the $21.4 million project had grown substantially from the original plan with the expansion of amenities and services to create a new leisure centre. Ron Poole, RDKS chief administrative officer, says crews are hoping to officially open the centre this fall.

READ MORE: Upper Skeena Rec Centre’s opening delayed

The funds approved for RDKS represent a quarter of the $500,000 given to four northern B.C. projects recently through NDIT’s Economic Diversification Infrastructure Program.

The Williams Lake Indian Band received nearly $76,760 for renovations to the Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium, including new flooring, air conditioning, kitchen equipment and bathroom fixtures.

The Metlakatla First Nation will use over $79,000 to make repairs to the Metlakatla Wilderness Trail, which was closed in 2015 after a severe storm.

The North Peace Airport Society received $250,000 for a rehabilitation project for one of the airport’s two runways.

READ MORE: More money needed for Hazelton rec centre

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trump reassures NRA it won’t be ignored in gun control talks
Next story
Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Just Posted

RDKS awarded $125K for Upper Skeena Rec Centre

NDIT grant represents a quarter of the $500,000 given to four northern B.C. projects

Golf tourney celebrity auction raises more than $60K

Former Miss USA contestant fetches highest bid at $4,100 from Vihar Construction 2 team

Woman killed in crash near Topley

A pickup carrying two people from the Lower Mainland to Prince Rupert left Hwy 16 at about 4 a.m.

BV Farmers Market seeks to recruit more vendors

The market is currently offering new vendors their first stall rental for half price.

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Police seize Cash, nine vehicles and drugs headed for B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new audio series

The feature plays sound clips of Indigenous speakers, including voice of Snuneymuxw elder

Most Read