RDBN’s Parks and Trail Service establishment progresses

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) has adopted a parks and recreation bylaw that will allow it to operate any service as identified by the board as necessary in four municipalities or service areas including Smithers and Electoral Area A.

The district has identified several projects it deems to be urgent. For Smithers the focus will be on the development of Trout Creek and for costs associated with the Cycle 16 commuter trail between Smithers and Telkwa.

This year the district intends to establish regulations for usage of RDBN trails and parks regarding camping, fires, littering, smoking and even hours of operation, as well as maintenance special events policies and a ticketing bylaw to enforce the regulations and policies.

Grant-in-aid allocation have also been made to establish the services. For Smithers and Electoral Area A, $4,184.30 has been allocated towards the Trout Creek project while $3,025.15 has been earmarked for the Cycling 16 project.