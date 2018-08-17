RCMP work to ‘neutralize’ explosives on property near Shovel Lake wildfire

The explosives are on a Fraser Lake property that has been placed under an evacuation order

File photo of the Explosive Disposal and Chemical/Biological/Radiological/Nuclear Response Unit (RCMP handout)

RCMP are working to neutralize explosives on a Fraser Lake property near the Shovel Lake wildfire.

BC Wildfire Services said in a statement on its social media Friday that the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit from the Lower Mainland has been deployed to the property, which is located within an area currently under an evacuation order.

Mounties were made aware of the explosives Thursday.

“BC Wildfire Service will have air tankers and water skimming aircraft in the area, as visibility allows, to assist if needed,” it said in the update.

Please be advised that with current clear visibility surrounding the Shovel Lake #BCwildfire, fire activity and smoke will be visible from the adjacent areas today. More details below. pic.twitter.com/TxACk3lgcW — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 17, 2018

Fraser Lake Fire Department will also be on scene.

The Shovel Lake wildfire is now an estimated at 79,192 hectares in size.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.