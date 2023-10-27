RCMP warn of attempted sexual assault of child at Kelowna bus stop

The incident happened in the Glenmore area on Oct. 24

RCMP say they are investigating the attempted sexual assault of a child in Kelowna. (File)

Kelowna police are warning residents of an attempted sexual assault of a child in the Glenmore area on Oct. 24.

According to RCMP, a man approached a child who was waiting for a bus at a BC Transit stop in the area of Glenmore Drive and Summit Drive at about 8:15 a.m.

The man engaged in a brief conversation before allegedly assaulting the youth, said police. The child fled the area and was followed for a brief distance by the suspect.

The man is described as:

•South Asian descent with an athletic build

•Approximately 5-11 to 6 feet tall

•Two to three-inch black beard and a moustache

•In his late 40s to early 50s

•Tattoo on his upper right arm

•Wearing a grey t-shirt with black jeans and a leather jacket and Air Jordan shoes

“Given the serious nature of this incident, police are alerting the public and seeking information to aid with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP.

If you witnessed this event and have not yet spoken with a police officer or you have dash camera recording from this time and area, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-63620. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Pointy ears spotted in cop car during Kelowna police presence

