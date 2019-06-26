RCMP trying to identify found human remains

RCMP PRESS RELEASE

On Monday June 24, 2019, the Prince George RCMP received a report from a member of the public of found human remains on the outskirts of Prince George.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity or gender of the remains. Investigators are reviewing missing persons reports from Prince George and surrounding areas in an effort to assist in identification.

Although cause of death is not yet known, foul play and other causes of death have not yet been ruled out. The investigation is in the beginning stages and further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

No further details will be released at this time.