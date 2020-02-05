Construction of a new lodge near the 27 kilometre mark on the Morice West Forest Service Road. Wet’suwet’en supporters are currently gathered there anticipating enforcement of a B.C. Supreme Court injunction granting Coastal GasLink access to the company’s nearby pipeline worksite. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

RCMP to give update on Coastal GasLink injunction enforcement at 3 p.m.

Talks between the Province and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs broke down last night

The Commanding Officer of the BC RCMP, Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan, and Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs, Criminal Operations Officer in charge of Core Policing for the BC RCMP, will be available today to provide a statement addressing our police efforts in relation to the dispute over the Coastal GasLink project.

Date: Wednesday February 5, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: BC RCMP Headquarters Media Room – 14200 Green Timbers Way, Surrey BC

The statement will be posted on the bc.rcmp.ca website after the media availability. No interviews will be granted and no information will be provided in advance of the event.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere
Next story
VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

Just Posted

RCMP to give update on Coastal GasLink injunction enforcement at 3 p.m.

Talks between the Province and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs broke down last night

Coastal GasLink talks between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, province break down

Hereditary chiefs say RCMP enforcement is ‘imminent’

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs agree to sit down with Province at ‘Wiggus’ table

The Province issued a statement saying it welcomed the announcement as a positive sign

Pro-Wet’suwet’en youth group stages sit-in at Manitoba Liberal MP’s office

The group says it is committed to future sit-ins at offices of other MPs and banks which support CGL

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 6,000 users

More than 6,000 users have downloaded it since it was introduced in 2016

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

B.C. family recounts escape after landslide strands them on Sasquatch Mountain

Christine Nielsen, her husband and two kids drove up only a couple of hours before the road washout

Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes, fees

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Most Read