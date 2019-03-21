RCMP seek Smithers gas station robbery suspect

Smithers RCMP are asking the public for any information on a robbery suspect.

On March 14 at about 6:10 a.m., an unknown man robbed the Chevron gas station off Highway 16 and King Street in Smithers.

The suspect gestured he was armed and stole a small quantity of cash, a few lottery tickets, and handful of chocolate bars. The suspect then fled on foot eastbound across the parking lot toward Princess Crescent.

An officer on duty immediately responded to the report but was unable to locate the suspect. Thankfully, no one was injured during this reckless act.

The male was described as caucasian, about 5’6” tall with blue eyes.

Smithers RCMP are seeking the public’s help to identify the person responsible. Should you have any information regarding his identity, please contact the Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

—RCMP press release.