RCMP seek info on 7-Eleven robbery

Smithers police seek info on man who used kitchen knife while taking lotto tickets and donation box.

On June 25 at about 3:45 a.m., a lone male entered the Esso gas bar / 7-Eleven convenience store on Highway 16 in Smithers. The suspect had their face covered and demanded cash from the clerk while presenting a kitchen knife.

The clerk moved to a safe place and called 911. The suspect stole the entire countertop display tray of lottery tickets and a small donation box, then fled the store.

Shortly after the incident, Smithers RCMP were able to recover the knife and a mostly empty display tray near Heritage Park. The investigation is ongoing.

Should you have any information regarding his identity, Smithers RCMP ask that you contact them at 250-847-3233.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).