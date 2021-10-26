RCMP release more details in disappearance of Michael Kitchener, last seen on Hwy 16

RCMP have issued a new photo of Kitchener, updating information as it is supplied

Prince Rupert man, Michael Kitchener, 21 years old, was last seen on Oct. 22. running eastbound on Highway 16. On Oct. 26, RCMP is requesting more information from the public. (Photo: Supplied)

Police are renewing their calls for any information the public may have in the disappearance of a Prince Rupert man last seen on Oct. 22.

Michael Kitchener, 21, was last seen running along Highway 16, in an eastbound direction, near the SPCA turn-off, at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. He was reported missing the next day.

“[I have spoken] with the lead investigator and he informed me that Terrace Search and Rescue, as well as Police Dog Services, are actively searching and at this point, we are not encouraging any community search parties. However, if someone were to see something, we ask that they call the police right away,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations for the Prince Rupert RCMP detachment told The Northern View.

Ground search and rescue, the Terrace Police Dog Service, Prince Rupert RCMP floatplane, West Coast Marine and the Coast Guard have been conducting an extensive search along Highway 16.

Described as a Caucasian man, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and roughly 178 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes, Kitchener was last seen shirtless, wearing grey sweatpants and black shoes.

The disappearance is out of character, and the family and friends are hoping for a safe return.

Anyone with any information on Kitchener’s whereabouts should contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on

City of Prince Rupertmissing personPrince Rupert RCMP