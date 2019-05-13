RCMP patrol school grounds after third threat in a week in northwest B.C.

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

A student took a photo of the message that was written on a mirror inside the boys’ bathroom at Skeena Middle School. It reads, ‘School shooting Thursday or Friday.’ (Facebook photo)

The RCMP said officers would be at two schools in northwest B.C. on Monday, following multiple threats made in the last week that were later deemed to be low-risk.

Superintendent Katherine McIntosh posted a statement online on Sunday about a social media post that threatened Skeena Middle School in Terrace and Mount Elizabeth Middle/Secondary School in Kitimat.

“Please be informed that school district officials were alerted to a concerning message posted on the Facebook Terrace Buy & Sell at 3:00 p.m. today, May 12. We have been aware that the messages have been posted from both the Terrace and Kitimat communities,” McIntosh wrote on the Coast Mountain School District’s website.

“The RCMP and Safer Schools Together have determined this is a low-level risk event.”

This follows two other incidents last week at Skeena Middle School.

Last Tuesday, a message reading “School shooting Thursday or Friday” was written on the mirror of a boys’ washroom.

“We immediately activated our multidisciplinary violence threat risk assessment process, which involves police and other key community partners,” principal Phillip Barron later wrote in a letter to parents.

“The threat was determined to be low risk and steps were immediately taken to address the concern and ensure appropriate supports were in place for all concerned.”

Nevertheless, police were posted on school grounds for the rest of the week.

On Friday, district officials were informed of another threatening message sent on social media. The RCMP again determined it was low-risk.

McIntosh said school staff and parents were kept informed throughout the week and counsellors were available.

“The school district will be conducting its own investigation into these incidents. The school district has activated its multi-disciplinary Violence Threat Risk Assessment (VTRA) process. This involves the RCMP and other community partners,” she said.

Parents took to social media to voice their concerns, with some deciding to keep their children home Friday despite the school’s decision to stay open.

A photo of the letter sent to parents from Skeena Middle School principal Phillip Barron assuring them their children were safe and administrative staff are working closely with Terrace RCMP in response to the threat. (Facebook photo)