RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

Police remain on scene of a tense situation at a remote cabin in Argenta, a small village two hours north of Nelson.

Kaslo RCMP said in a news release Friday that officers attended a rural property at about 7 p.m. Thursday to execute arrest warrants on an individual known to police.

When confronted the man fled from officers and retreated inside a nearby cabin.

Given the remote location, no other properties or members of the public have been required to be evacuated.

“The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team, along with crisis negotiators have been deployed to the area and remain at the scene,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our efforts to negotiate a peaceful end and resolution continue at this time.”

For safety reasons RCMP ask the general public to avoid the area.

“The RCMP is requesting the public refrain from attending the area or broadcasting police movements or resources and their actions,” added O’Donaghey.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction
Next story
Judges reserves sentencing until Dec. 9 in Giesbrecht trial

Just Posted

Judges reserves sentencing until Dec. 9 in Giesbrecht trial

The Crown is asking for 12 to 15 years of parole ineligibility.

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

‘The end of an era’: Town thanks Director of Finance Leslie Ford for 20 years of service

Ford first came onto the Town’s staff in 1999 as a Financial Administrator.

Vandals tag Telkwa

Several places in the Village were sprayed with graffiti over the weekend.

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice’: Abbotsford Police chief reacts to guilty verdict for cop killer

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

RCMP officers recognized for taking down Hells Angels, fighting B.C. wildfire

Officers were recognized for fighting the 2017 Ashcroft fire and dismantling a Hells Angels ring

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

Most Read