RCMP offer to airlift people trapped by flooding in Cariboo

Local state of emergency declared for Nazko Valley

A local state of emergency has been issued for Electoral Area I in West Fraser/Nazko area west of Quesnel due to flooding, with the RCMP offering to airlift those remaining residents trapped by flood waters to safety Monday morning.

The Cariboo Regional District declared the emergency Sunday at 11:51 a.m. and also ordered the evacuation of some areas in the Nazko Valley at that time due to “immediate danger of flooding.”

The evacuation route for those residents is south via Nazko Road to Quesnel. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) has confirmed the Nazko bridge is passable and open to two lanes of traffic.

The evacuation order was expanded at 7:13 p.m. Sunday to include 74 properties.

The evacuation route for those residents is the Snaking River Forest Service Road to the Harrington Pit Road, then to Nazko Highway 59.

Nazko First Nation chief and council also issued their own evacuation order for their members Sunday.

Read more: Caution urged with flooding in Cariboo and Central Interior

Residents unable to evacuate are asked to please contact the CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-759-4977 and shelter in place until the RCMP arrives to evacuate you by helicopter Monday morning. A bus will be waiting to transport evacuees to the ESS reception centre in Quesnel.

To view a map of the evacuation order, click here.

Emily Epp, manager of communications for the CRD, is there are portions of the Nazko Road that are impassable due to flood waters.

Epp noted residents in the first evacuation order must evacuate south while those in the expanded order have no choice but to head north.

“There is a group of residents in the middle where access has been cut off and the RCMP will be offering those who wish to evacuate the option to be airlifted out,” Epp said, noting no injuries have been reported due to the flooding, however, structures are being impacted.

All evacuated residents are asked to register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at the reception centre in the Quesnel Recreation Centre at 500 North Star Road.

Area I has a population of approximately 1,511 residents and is 11,947 square kilometres in size.

The CRD is also working with the Pet Safe Coalition Society in Quesnel to assist those wishing to evacuate their animals.

 

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre shows helicopter images taken over the Nazko area April 28. (Cariboo Regional District photos)

Previous story
Body of 26-year-old Irish man found in B.C. lake
Next story
Officials warn B.C. flooding may be worse due to 2017 wildfires

Just Posted

NWCC student housing delayed

More permanent housing will be sought for Smithers students

Smithers rally supports resource jobs and pipeline

About 45 gathered at Main St and Hwy 16 in support of resource jobs and Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Bulkley Valley Otters chew up pool with five firsts at Moose Meet

Five first places, 13 second places and seven thirds at the Prince George Dental Moose Meet.

Another TRU Smithers soccer star

Chantal Gammie joins fellow Smithers student Robin Price at Thompson Rivers University.

Public advised to prepare for flood risk

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako advises people to watch for updates and be prepared.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

RCMP officer accused in B.C. shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

Officials warn B.C. flooding may be worse due to 2017 wildfires

Flood warnings have already been posted by the Cariboo Regional District

Amazon to expand Vancouver tech hub

Company has announced it will build a new office tower at old post office site

Body of 26-year-old Irish man found in B.C. lake

David Gavin, 26, went missing last summer after stopping at Kinbasket Lake en-route to Calgary

RCMP offer to airlift people trapped by flooding in Cariboo

Local state of emergency declared for Nazko Valley

BC Wildfire Service warns of overwintering fire potential

Public asked to report any wildfire or smoke

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Tampa Bay looks to even the series tonight against David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins

McHappy Day coming up this week in B.C.

One dollar from every Happy Meal, Big Mac or hot beverage will help charities across the province

Most Read