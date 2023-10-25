RCMP looking to identify man at scene of Sparwood shooting death

The Southeast District Major Crimes Unit is looking for a man known as “Slim” in connection with a shooting death in Sparwood on Oct. 11. RCMP handout.

“Slim” was seen in Kimberley on Oct. 12 and is known to frequent the Okanagan region

Police have issued a call for public assistance in identifying and locating a male who is considered a person of interest in the shooting death of a man in a small community in southeast B.C. two weeks ago.

The Southeast District Major Crimes Unit (SED MCU) is looking identify a man who goes by the alias “Slim” who was present at the scene in Sparwood where Joel Zimbalatti was discovered dead inside a trailer.

“Slim is believed to be one of the last people to see Mr. Zimbalatti alive, before he was shot and it is imperative that investigators speak with Slim regarding this investigation,” said Inspector Brent Novakoski, District Senior Investigating Officer, SED MCU.

On Oct. 11, RCMP were called to a trailer at the 6200 block of Lower Elk Valley Rd. in response to a shooting. Police discovered Zimbalatti inside the trailer, and arrested one man at the scene, as the initial investigation deemed it a suspicious death.

The man was later released from custody without charge.

The initial investigation also determined that a second male, who goes by Slim, was also present when the shooting occurred, but immediately departed the scene prior to police arrival.

Slim was last seen in Kimberley, B.C., on the day after the shooting, and is known to have ties to the Okanagan region, according to police.

Slim is described as:

• Caucasian male;

• 20-25 years old;

• Tall;

• Skinny;

• Hair – Black;

• Noticeable side burns which are trimmed narrow;

• Last seen wearing the same clothing in the attached photograph;

“If Slim sees or hears this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction,” said Insp. Novakoski.

If anyone encounters Slim, do not approach him and immediately call 9-1-1. If anyone has information regarding the identity of Slim, call the BC RCMP SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.