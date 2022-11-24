Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

RCMP looking for 4 men who fired rifle, set trailer on fire near Nelson

Police say the men are associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow on it

Nelson RCMP say they are searching for four men who allegedly fired a rifle and set a camper trailer on fire.

Police said in a statement that they were called to a trailer on Rover Creek Forest Service Road in Blewett on Wednesday evening where four men had visited with a rifle. One of the suspects allegedly pointed the rifle at one of the trailer’s occupants and fired it in what the police describe as a scare tactic.

Two occupants of the trailer fled the scene uninjured, and the trailer was set on fire.

RCMP say they are working to identity four male suspects associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kaslo RCMP arrest man caught dumping chemicals on vehicles

Previous story
School shooting threat in Williams Lake deemed a prank
Next story
Firearms bill unfairly targets hunters: B.C. Wildlife Federation

Just Posted

Emily Bulmer, left, and Edward Quinlan participate in the Smithers Talks event Nov. 12 at town hall. (Thom Barker photo)
Smithers Talks event exceeds organizers expectations

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort in Smithers will open Dec. 3. (File photo)
Hudson Bay Mountain to open next week

Long-term care resident of Acropolis Manor Rose Sawka, 92 in 2021 reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at the home during COVID-19.
Quality of life survey needs northwest volunteers to talk to seniors long-term care

Smithers new Prevention and Community Safety Officer, Perry Lewin. (Deb Meissner photo)
Town and new bylaw officer part ways