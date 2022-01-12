RCMP look for man wanted on multiple warrants

Zachary Andre Peter Wagner is wanted by RCMP in numerous jurisdictions

Zachary Andre Peter Wagner, 32-years-old, is wanted on warrants from numerous jurisdictions, Const. Gabriel Gravel media relations officer with the Prince Rupert RCMP stated, on Jan. 12. (Photo: supplied)

A man believed to be residing in Port Edward is wanted by the Prince Rupert RCMP in their Jan. 12 Wanted Wednesday posting.

Zachary Andre Peter Wagner, 32-years-old, is wanted on warrants from numerous jurisdictions, Const. Gabriel Gravel media relations officer with the Prince Rupert RCMP stated.

Wagner is considered dangerous and should not be approached, the RCMP warns. He is currently wanted on multiple warrants including from Terrace, Whitehorse and Sunshine Coast.

These warrants have resulted in charges for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, careless storage of a firearm, improper storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and failing to comply with a release order, Gravel said.

”He is believed to be residing in Port Edward but is known to be coming and going from the community,” Gravel said.

Wagner is described as a Caucasian male, 191 cm (6’3), 95 kg (210 lb), brown hair and grey eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

K-J Millar | Journalist