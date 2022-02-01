Salmon Arm man missing with 2 daughters ‘actively evading police’: RCMP

Police say Caleb Gerbrandt and teenage daughters went missing on Jan. 21

  • Feb. 1, 2022 12:00 p.m.
  • News
Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Police have asked for the public’s help in locating a Salmon Arm man and his two daughters.

Caleb Gerbrandt, 40, and his daughters Eliyah, 14, and Avery Gerbrandt, 13, went missing from Caleb’s home in Salmon Arm on Jan. 21, 2022.

Police said Caleb was recently charged with sexual interference and sexual assault on a minor.

Both daughters were to be staying at their grandparent’s residence in Salmon Arm and, to date, police and family have not been able to make contact with Caleb, Eliyah or Avery, reads a Feb. 1 RCMP media release.

We believe that Caleb is actively evading police,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West. “He is required to abide by a curfew and be inside his Salmon Arm residence every night, a condition which he is now breaching. A warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Caleb and his daughters are believed to be travelling in a 2006 grey Dodge Grand Caravan with B.C. licence plate NE961N, and may possibly be heading to the Vancouver or Vancouver Island area.

Police ask anyone with any information which may help to locate Caleb, Eliyah or Avery to call their local detachment or the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

