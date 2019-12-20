RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Hinton, Alta.

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Police just east of Jasper National Park have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-month-old child believed to have been abducted by his father.

RCMP issued the alert early Friday morning and say Waylon Armstrong was abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Investigators are looking for Cody Armstrong, who is described as five-foot-nine, 170 pounds with blond hair, brown eyes and wearing a grey shirt with stanfield long johns.

They described Waylon as having blond hair, brown eyes and wearing a onesie with moose prints on it.

Police say the two were last seen leaving a residence in Brule while driving a 2002 medium green GMC Sierra pickup truck with the license plate BSF3524.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect to call police immediately and to not approach the truck.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp
Next story
One year later: Looking back on the storm that broke the White Rock Pier

Just Posted

Telkwa water lines are ‘ticking time bombs’: mayor

Telkwa council plans to step up emergency preparedness in case another water line breaks

Shared Histories Advisory Committee asks research material be donated

Dr. Tyler McCreary conducted the research between April 2016 and June 2018

Smithers slides its way into second round of voting for best B.C. sled town

Last year Tumbler Ridge won the competition beating out Flin Flon by less than 300 votes

Police seek victims of alleged Prince George pedophile

Kevin James Belcourt has been charged with several sex crimes involving a girl under 16

Telkwa lifts boil water advisory

The Village of Telkwa has just announced that as of 3:00 p.m.… Continue reading

‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Shane Bourdin, a father of three, died at a temporary homeless camp earlier this week

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Hinton, Alta.

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Most Read