Police are investigating an alleged double murder in Crofton. (File photo)

Police are investigating an alleged double murder in Crofton. (File photo)

RCMP investigating reported double homicide on Vancouver Island

Police called to scene in Crofton shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 23

Police are investigating an alleged double homicide in Crofton.

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to a “suspicious circumstance” at a house in the 8600 block of Crofton Road shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 23.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the residence and another man was arrested without incident. The suspect was taken to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment and remains in custody.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

The Forensic Identification Section from Nanaimo has been contacted for assistance, and the BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation into the deaths. Police say they will not be releasing the names of the deceased.

Anyone with information about the incident, including witnesses, should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

cowichan valleyRCMP

Previous story
LifeLabs workers union hold rally demanding better wages as labour negotiations resume

Just Posted

A fundraiser for Steven (left), Jason and Cassidy Horsfield to raise money for medical and funeral expenses after wife and mom Tonya was killed in a car crash in Smithers Oct. 20 has seen a great community response. (GoFundMe photo)
Fundraiser for deceased Smithers car crash victim’s family raises $14K in half a day

There were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Smithers between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
New COVID-19 cases dip in Smithers between Oct. 10 and 16

Gitanmaax chief councillor Tracey Woods, reads out the band’s decision to the social workers who had come to take back a six-year-old girl from the reserve. ( Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit/ Facebook)
Gitanmaax band blocks MCFD workers from taking six-year-old off reserve

Severe doctor (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Teresa Crawford)
Amidst doctor shortage in Northwest B.C. women’s access to surgical abortion a huge concern