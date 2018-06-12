RCMP in New Hazelton investigate attack on disabled stroke victim

RCMP in northwestern British Columbia are investigating what they say appears to have been an unprovoked attack on a disabled man.

Staff Sgt. Steve Vince with the New Hazelton detachment says it happened June 9 in Hazelton.

He says the victim, who is recovering from a stroke suffered last year, needed treatment in hospital following the assault.

Vince says several suspects have been identified and an investigation is underway.

He says the assault was likely linked to an attempted robbery.

Vince expects more information will be released later this week.

The Canadian Press

