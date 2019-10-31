RCMP helicopter called in as missing person search continues

Ground crews also combing area for Laureen Fabian

Laureen Fabian

The RCMP has called in a helicopter it has based in Prince George this morning as the search for Laureen Fabian, missing since Oct. 28, continues in the Houston area.

Fabian, 69, left her Houston rural area home around 12:30 p.m. that day and has not been seen since.

“In the past two days of searching, police dog teams from each Terrace and Prince George have assisted in the search,” added RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Search teams have been concentrating in the Buck Flats Road area.

In addition to Houston Search and Rescue, members of Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue are also taking part.

Search efforts the past several days have continued into the evening hours.

A search and rescue aircraft has also been used.

“Houston RCMP continues to lead the search, supported by several specialized units,” said O’Donaghey.

RCMP would like to remind anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Laureen Fabian is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Missing person search continues

