RCMP have begun active enforcement again at Fairy Creek after reports of people impeding forestry workers from doing their jobs. (Citizen file photo)

RCMP have begun active enforcement again at Fairy Creek after reports of people impeding forestry workers from doing their jobs. (Citizen file photo)

RCMP has begun active enforcement again at Fairy Creek

Police report numerous incidents of people impeding workers in recent weeks

  • Aug. 15, 2023 10:56 a.m.
  • News

Police enforcement of the court-ordered injunction granted to Teal-Cedar Products on April 1, 2021, in the Fairy Creek watershed area near Lake Cowichan resumed on Aug. 15.

Over the past several weeks, the company has reported numerous violations of persons obstructing, impeding and interfering with their ability to perform work in the area.

There have also been reports from company employees of being harassed or intimidated, and their equipment and corporate vehicles vandalized on a forestry road outside of Port Renfrew.

More recently, a group of individuals established a blockade on the TR-11 Forestry Service Road at the Gordon River Mainline, over the Gordon River, preventing the company from harvesting already felled timber.

While the RCMP has maintained a police presence in the area and have been monitoring the activities of protesters, the company has requested that the police enforcement clause of the injunction be implemented.

Operations will begin with the police-liaison team advising individuals blockading the bridge that enforcement would be commencing.

They will be given the opportunity to remove their blockade and leave the area or relocate to allow the company passage across the bridge, per the terms of the injunction, or face arrest.

“Public safety is the primary concern for police as we attempt to resolve this issue,” said Superintendent Ken Floyd, gold commander of the BC RCMP.

“We have always ensured that individuals are able to exercise their rights to peacefully, safely and lawfully protest within the terms set by the court in the injunction. Arrests are made as a last resort, over meaningful dialogue and negotiation. However, due to the ongoing nature of the complaints, we can no longer delay enforcing a court-ordered injunction.”

Police will continue to monitor the situation, and updates will be posted in the Lake Cowichan RCMP Detachment website as and when available.

Fairy Creek watershed

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Landslide on Nisga’a Highway leads to single-lane traffic, road cleanup underway
Next story
Homeless, impoverished at risk during B.C. heat wave, advocates warn

Just Posted

Satsi Naziel, a two-spirited Wet’suwet’en and Chilean artist, is a featured artist at the 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show. Known for crafting pieces that fuse tradition, identity, and heritage, Naziel’s work has become a profound voice in the world of Northwest Coast art. Their pieces often explore themes of healing, reconnection, and the power of cultural resilience. (Contributed photo)
A closer look at 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show featured artist Satsi Naziel

A phone displaying the dialed emergency number 9-1-1. Service disruptions in northern British Columbia over the weekend briefly affected accessibility to this crucial lifeline. (Black Press Media file photo)
Emergency 9-1-1 lines disrupted in northern B.C. now restored

The start of the Nisga’a Highway, also known as Highway 113, in Terrace. This vital link between Terrace and northern communities, such as New Aiyansh, became the site of a landslide on Aug. 14, leading to single-lane alternating traffic as crews work to clear debris. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Landslide on Nisga’a Highway leads to single-lane traffic, road cleanup underway

The Burnaby Chiefs celebrate their victory in the men’s division at the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days Opens Men’s & Ladies Basketball Tournament. Their triumph marks a highlight in a competition that brought together 34 teams from across the province and region. (2023 Terrace Riverboat Days Opens Mens & Ladies Basketball Tournament/Facebook)
Terrace’s 2023 Riverboat Days basketball tournament a slam dunk success