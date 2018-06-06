RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

Officers and staff of the Nanaimo RCMP detachment needed to be evacuated from the building Tuesday night after a suspicious package was brought inside.

According to a police press release, the item was found by investigators and brought to the detachment at about 10 p.m.

“Due to the unknown nature of the item and upon further analysis, the decision was made to evacuate the detachment,” the release notes.

The detachment was closed for roughly 10 hours until an RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) could be brought in to remove the package, which was “disposed of accordingly,” police said.

Police services, including 911 dispatch and non-emergency lines were not disrupted during the evacuation.

Officials continue to investigate.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Just Posted

$450,000 to develop Prince George beef-packing plant

An estimated 700 jobs would be created in the North if the proposed plant becomes operational.

Uprivers documentary misrepresentations

Seabridge Gold vice president says he wants to correct the record on its KSM mining project.

Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre receives $15,000

Eleven communities in Bulkley Valley area receive grants from Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Tiny Life sees big business opportunity

Their goals sit along a wide scale that ranges from ‘not going bankrupt’ to ‘taking over the world.’

Harmony Taekwon-Do strikes gold, silver and bronze medals

The Smithers martial artists excel at provincial tournament.

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Windshield shops hit by new ICBC regulations

Fee cut causing layoffs, glass replacement shops to close

Police chase military tank down U.S. streets

A soldier allegedly stole an armoured vehicle from a military base in Virginia

B.C. crash victim, 19, remembered as ‘shining light’ with kindness bursary

Olivia Malcom was struck by a car that killed her on impact Saturday in Delta, her family said

B.C. city tries again to have politicians convicted of crimes removed from council

Could bring issue to Union of B.C. Municipalities in Sept.

Police look for information after B.C. house explodes

A house was destroyed in an explosion in Trail back on May 25

Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

La Loche school shooter convicted of killing 4, injuring 7, to appeal sentence

Most Read