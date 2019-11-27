RCMP arrest U.S. man believed to be in Canada illegally after string of Vanderhoof Airport thefts

Vanderhoof RCMP arrested a 27-year old U.S. citizen on Nov. 23

A U.S. man believed to be in the country illegally has been arrested in connection to a string of thefts from the municipal airport in Vanderhoof, RCMP said.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, a local airplane owner identified a suspect to police after thefts last week, said Sgt. Rodney Guthrie of the Vanderhoof RCMP in an emailed statement to Black Press Media.

Officers arrested the suspect, a 27-year-old U.S. citizen, shortly after and found him to be in possession of stolen property and several firearms, he said.

Investigators believe the suspect entered the country illegally.

The unnamed suspect remains in custody and will not be named by officials unless charges are laid.

Police are considering recommending charges to Crown counsel including break and enter, theft, unauthorized possession of a firearm, as well as charges under the Customs Act.

Paul Collard, president of the Vanderhoof Airport Development Society said items such as radio headsets, wing covers, aircraft battery and aircraft spares were reported stolen to the police in connection to this crime.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LNG Kitimat work camp takes shape
Next story
Resident wants action on light pollution

Just Posted

Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Terrace River Kings tear up Smithers Steelheads with 7-2 win

Kings have yet to lose a game this season

First occupancy of CGL Houston camp expected for July 2020

Clearing the 78-kilometre pipeline section between Houston and Hazelton scheduled to start January

Bulkley Valley District Hospital Auxiliary (BVDHA) purchases over $315K in equipment for hospital

An imaging scanner intensifier, neonatal incubator and colonoscope were some of the pricier items

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced today for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

LNG Kitimat work camp takes shape

Extensive worker camp now being assembled

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Most Read