A new white raven has been spotted near Coombs. — Mike Yip photo

Rare white raven seen on Vancouver Island

The bird was photographed near a family farm in Coombs

  • Jul. 5, 2018 12:10 p.m.
  • News

Mike Yip – Special to Black Press

A few years ago I dubbed the Qualicum region of Vancouver Island as the “White Raven Capital” based on about 20 continuous years of rare white ravens being produced by a pair of black common ravens.

It was an extremely unusual phenomenon seldom seen in the whole world, requiring both parents to possess recessive gene alleles.

The white ravens attracted worldwide interest, but the string ended around 2013 possibly because the parents were beyond their breeding age.

Amazingly, five years later, a newly fledged white raven has been produced by a new pair of common ravens on the Kroot family farm in Coombs.

The bird has been seen at various locations along Winchester Road, but it has been returning regularly to the Kroot farm.

Based on the scientific definition the bird is leucistic and not an albino because it has blue eyes.

— Mike Yip is a nature photographer and the author of Vancouver Island Birds and Vancouver Island Butterflies.

 

Mike Yip Photo A new White Raven has been spotted near Coombs.

Previous story
Bear activity around Willowvale and Elks
Next story
UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

Just Posted

Bear activity around Willowvale and Elks

Town of Smithers warn trail users of bear activity around Willowvale Marsh and Elks Park.

Smithers considers bear conflict solutions

Bear-proof garbages investigated to avoid human conflicts.

Wild way to spend Canada Day

PHOTOS and VIDEO from Northern Lights Wildlife Society’s annual Canada Day open house.

Fly fishing lessons a Bulkley Valley-style Canada Day

Frontier Farwest Lodge hosted an event to teach kids about fly fishing and conservation.

Midsummer Music Festival 2018 Photos

PHOTOS: There was something for everyone at this year’s midsummer festival.

Wild way to spend Canada Day

PHOTOS and VIDEO from Northern Lights Wildlife Society’s annual Canada Day open house.

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality

Canadian prison guards outraged over needle exchange program for inmates

‘This is heading towards condoning drug use behind penitentiary bars,’ union president says

Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

A woman was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally

Most Read