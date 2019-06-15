Friends, family and supporters came out in solidarity for Ramona Wilson and MMIW at the Ramona Wilson Memorial Walk on June 15. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Ramona Wilson Memorial Walk: Twenty-five years, but still no closure

“What we’re standing for today is that nobody is going to sweep this under the rug, nobody.”

Twenty-five years after her disappearance Ramona Wilson’s family is still searching for answers.

For the 24th year, the walk has begun at Lake Kathlyn Elementary School and continued just over two kilometres to Yellich Road, near where Ramona’s body was found.

Armed with signs, banners and high spirits, around 50 marched in support of the event.

Speaking to supporters at Yellich Road, Ramona’s mother Matilda Wilson said that she was humbled by how many people showed up on the hot summer afternoon to pay their respects to her daughter and missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW) in general.

Wilson stressed the importance of Indigenous people coming together, regardless of their background.

“I want to send the message out to all the different bands we have to start sticking together, so there will be more of us,

Look at this now, this is beautiful,” she said, motioning towards the crowd.

Discussing the numerous open cases in the region relating to MMIW, Wilson said that it’s important for anyone with any information, even if they feel it’s irrelevant or unimportant, to get in touch with the RCMP.

“If you think it doesn’t matter, even the little information you have [might] help the investigators … that’s what they tell us.”

But recalling the loss of her daughter 25 years ago, Wilson said that even closure still would not bring Ramona back.

“It’s something that the parents and the whole family have to live through, if we were told today that they found the murderer for our daughter after 30 years [I’d] be so happy they did that but there’s still no daughter — it’s a bittersweetness.”

Ramona Wilson disappeared June 11, 1994.

Her body was found April 9, 1995 near the Smithers airport in the woods.

 

